Ben Midgley

Guest Writer
CEO and Founding Partner, Crunch Franchise

About Ben Midgley

Ben Midgley is the chief executive officer and founding partner of Crunch Franchise. Since 2010, he has led the creation and development of Crunch Franchise, turning it into what may be the fastest launch of any full-size franchise in fitness industry history. Previously, Midgley served as the executive vice president of Planet Fitness and the senior director of corporate sales for 24 Hour Fitness. He is the co-author of Golden Circle Secrets, rated as the No. 1 sales management book and the No. 1 customer service book on Amazon.com.