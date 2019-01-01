Ben Thompson

Ben went to school and university in Armidale, New South Wales, where, he graduated with a Bachelor of Economics and Law Degree.



After being admitted as a solicitor, Ben spent several years working in banking and finance industry in Sydney. He moved to London at the peak of the dot com boom and got to realise his true passion, combining business and technology to create innovative new companies. Ben was privileged to be involved in helping several well-known startups with their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).



Ben returned to Australia in 2002 to start an employment law firm beside his father’s HR consultancy business. Over the past 14 years, Ben’s business has grown into an international group of companies that share a common goal, “To permanently improve the way employment is managed by making it easier and more rewarding.” These companies include Employment Innovations, Power2Motivate, Global Reward Solutions, Keypay and Employment Hero.

Ben has an adventurous spirit and has backpacked around much of Asia, Europe and South America. He has climbed Mont Blanc, several peaks in the Himalayas and even mountain biked down a volcano in Ecuador. His latest pursuit is racing Lasers at Manly Yacht Club.

A self-confessed geek, Ben has boundless curiosity, enthusiasm and ambition. He thrives on creating innovative solutions, industry firsts and disruptive offerings that redefine markets.



Ben is keen to support the next generation and supports True Blue Dreaming and Opportunity International. He also enjoys mentoring up and coming entrepreneurs.