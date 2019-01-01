Ben W James

Ben WH James, Founder and CEO, GRT India, has been instrumental in establishing GRT
International’s presence in the country and plays a vital role across all functions, including
policy, finance, business development, operations and strategy.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.