My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Benjamin Gilad

Benjamin Gilad

VIP Contributor
Competitive Intelligence Expert

About Benjamin Gilad

Dr. Benjamin Gilad, president of Fuld-Gilad-Herring Academy of Competitive Intelligence (CI), is considered a leading developer of competitive intelligence theory and practice in the U.S. and is the coauthor of The New Employee Manual (Entrepreneur Press®, 2019). He is also a former Associate Professor of Strategy at Rutgers University’s School of Management. Gilad’s first CI books, The Business Intelligence System and Business Blindspots, paved the way for the CI evolution in US corporations, many of which emulated the basic principles of Gilad’s CI process model. He is the co-editor of the definitive analysis book, The Art and Science of Business Intelligence Analysis, author of Early Warning, and Business War Games.

Books By Benjamin Gilad

The New Employee Manual
Featured

The New Employee Manual

By Benjamin Gilad

Welcome to Corporate Life! We're here to tell you the truth about it.

Buy Now