Benny Chrisna Tjia

Benny is a former software engineer and entrepreneur turned VC. He is currently a Principal at Indogen Capital, SEA VC firm investing in post-seed up to series A startups.

He has seven years of experience in the tech industry across Silicon Valley and Southeast Asia. Previously, he was an engineer at Microsoft and a co-founder of Bornevia, a SaaS startup which got acquired in 2017. He has a background is in computer science and finance. He did his undergrad at University of Michigan-Ann Arbor ('10) and master's degree at Harvard University ('18). He's also a CFA candidate.

