Benoit Gruber

Benoît Gruber joined Sage in 2008 and is the vice president of corporate communication for Sage Enterprise Market and Sage X3. He is responsible for product management and marketing for Sage X3 globally, and is in charge of ensuring that the operating company teams are aligned behind the product strategy. Prior to working at Sage, Benoît worked at SAP from 2000 to 2008, where he held a variety of marketing and product management positions before becoming senior industry principle.