My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bernard Desarnauts

Bernard Desarnauts

Entrepreneur and Investor

About Bernard Desarnauts

Bernard Desarnauts has been an entrepreneur and investor for more than 20 years in Silicon Valley and Europe with companies such as ViaFone and Circade. He is currently Senior Vice President at Glam Media. 