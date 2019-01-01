Bertha Coombs is a general assignment reporter for CNBC, covering financial markets and business news stories throughout the business day programming.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Bertha Coombs is a general assignment reporter for CNBC, covering financial markets and business news stories throughout the business day programming.