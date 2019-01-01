Beth Mock LeBlanc

As Chief Creative Officer at MLB Creative, Beth leads the creative team in development of brand strategy, design and execution of all communications. She has directed and executed creative for brands like AT&T, Cellular One, Banco Popular, Scotiabank, The Ritz-Carlton, as well as many other local, regional and national brands. Her 20+ year career in advertising and marketing has resulted in numerous creative awards. Beth graduated from the University of Miami with a Communications Degree specializing in Film and Graphic Design.