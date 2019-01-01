My Queue

Bethany Lampland

Guest Writer
COO of The New York Foundling

About Bethany Lampland

?Bethany Lampland is the COO of The New York Foundling, a nonprofit with nearly 2,000 dedicated employees who serve 27,000 children and families throughout New York and Puerto Rico each year. In this role, she oversees all of The Foundling’s business departments: finance, legal, HR, real estate, IT, communications, fundraising and facilities management. Lampland co-founded a movement called AdoptaCause, which seeks to pair host companies with small nonprofits in need of temporary space and mentorship. Prior to joining The Foundling, Bethany practiced law in New York City. She holds a JD from the University of Chicago School of Law and a BA from Northwestern University.