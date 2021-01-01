Bev O'Shea

How to Minimize Credit Damage From Medical Bills

If you’re facing big bills from COVID-19 or other medical issues and you’re worried about your credit, keep this in mind: Your credit score can recove...

Scam Alert: Avoid a Big Mistake in a New Job

If you’ve just started a new job, criminals may have you in their sights. You’re eager to make a good impression, want to be a team player and are unf...

When It Can Be a Good Idea to Co-Sign for Your Young Adult

If you’re the parent of a young adult, you may be asked to co-sign for a car loan or an apartment lease. Before you agree, know what’s at stake —…

Scam Alert: How to Spot a Bogus Job

Lots of us grew accustomed to commute-free jobs during the pandemic and are hoping to find a way to continue to work from home. Scammers hoping to cap...

