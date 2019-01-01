My Queue

Bhupinder Singh

Founder and CEO, InCred

About Bhupinder Singh

Bhupinder Singh (Bhupi) is the Founder and CEO of InCred, a new-age, technology led, diversified financial services group that provides education, affordable housing, SME and consumer loans. Responsible for the overall management of the Company as its CEO, Bhupi has founded InCred with the vision of providing credit to Incredible India and aims to make InCred the key partner for all financial requirements of an Indian family. Bhupi is an alumnus of the prestigious institution, IIM-Ahmedabad. He has nearly two decades of experience in financial services, with more than 7 years of experience running and supervising Indian businesses.  