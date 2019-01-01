My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bhuvaneshwari Sawant and Sonal Gadhvi

Bhuvaneshwari Sawant and Sonal Gadhvi

Co-Founders of NYOU Image Consulting

About Bhuvaneshwari Sawant and Sonal Gadhvi

Sonal Gadhvi is a  Psychology major, who evolved into a skilled Human Resources professional with a little under 2 decades of collective experience in Human Resources Development involving all functions such as Employer Branding/Internal Communication, Talent Attraction & Acquisition, Training & Development, Employee Engagement, Performance Management & Business Development under her belt with experience gained from booming industries such as IT/ITES, BFSI, Media/Advertising, Food & Beverages with companies such as NIIT, People Group, India Infoline, Genesis Modern Trade and WESTCOAST Group.

While, Bhuvaneshwari Sawant draws on her excellent business sense, organisational skills, communication skills, time & task management skills, team spirit, interpersonal skills, a self-motivated image consultant who is detail oriented and can help individuals and companies, in bringing about a transformation in their chosen areas in life!

She brings over a decade of experience of being an entrepreneur who ran a Telecom product sales business, A successful model who has walked for and choreographed reputed fashions shows and is also a familiar face in popular commercials such as Dabur Vatika, Whisper, Jealous and Parag sarees, to name a few.

 