Bijoy P Pulipra, by profession and qualification, he is an Insolvency Professional (ICSI IIP N00607), a Company Secretary (FCS 7575 /CP 7144), a Registered Valuer (Securities or Financial Assets) and a Trade Mark Agent.

He is having more than 17 years of experience in corporate and related Laws. He is the co-founder of ARTIS and Managing partner of JBP & Associates Company Secretaries. Being a passionate Corporate Trainer, he is accredited by Corporate Secretaries International Association(CSIA), Hongkong and International Finance Corporation (IFC), World Bank, Washington DC, USA. He is prolific writer and regularly contributes articles on diverse topics to many national dailies and magazines.

He is an expert in Corporate litigation and regularly appears before various legal forums such as National Company law Board [NCLT] , National Company Law Board Appellate Tribunals [NCLAT] etc. He is having hands-on experience in Corporate Insolvency , Insolvency advisory and litigation, Valuation of Securities and Financial Assets, Mergers and Acquisitions, Corporate restructuring, Private Equity Investments, External Commercial Borrowings, Foreign Exchange Laws, Multi-Dimensional Agreements, Conciliation, Banking laws, Customs laws and Competition law and Angel Funding and Cross Border Compliance & Business Setting up.