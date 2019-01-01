Bill Connolly is a soft skills expert, improvisational comedian, and content marketer. He is author of two books including The Success Disconnect: Why The Smartest People Choose Meaning Over Money and Funny Business: Build Your Soft Skills Through Comedy, and a frequent speaker on branding, personal and professional development, and building soft skills through comedic methodology. Connolly leads content efforts for Olapic, a visual earned content company, and resides in Los Angeles. He is the co-host and producer of "Angry Landlord," a monthly comedy showcase in Times Square. Click here for more information.