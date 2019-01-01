My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bill Ritchie

Bill Ritchie

Guest Writer
Chief Creative Officer and co-founder of ThinkFun Inc.

About Bill Ritchie

Bill Ritchie is the Chief Creative Officer and co-founder of ThinkFun Inc., an award-winning puzzle and game company based in Alexandria, VA. In 1985, Bill and his wife Andrea Barthello founded ThinkFun with the mission “to translate the brilliant ideas of mathematicians, engineers, and inventors into simple toys that can be appreciated by boys and girls around the world.” Bill is a member of the World Presidents Organization and the founding President of the World Entrepreneur Organization, has been a featured TEDx speaker, and was the recipient of the 2000 Sam Loyd Award for Lifetime Achievement in Mechanical Puzzles from the Association of Game and Puzzle Collectors.