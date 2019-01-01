Bill is President of
NCCT
, a consulting firm that helps companies grow green revenue. His newest book,
The Secret Green Sauce, profiles best practices being used by successful green businesses. He has previously held roles as senior vice president of PG&E Energy Services, president of Cleantech America (a solar power plant development company) and COO of Texaco Ovonics Hydrogen Solutions (which launched the first hydrogen-fueled Prius).
