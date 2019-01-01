My Queue

Bill Sussman

Bill Sussman

Guest Writer
President and CEO of Collective Bias

About Bill Sussman

Bill Sussman is president and CEO of Collective Bias, a shopper social-media company that drives sales for brands and retailers by working with a community of expert bloggers who create social content consumers actively seek out and trust. Sussman has deep experience in digital marketing, retail and media industries, and has previously held leadership positions at Nickelodeon, Walmart, Triad Retail Media and Ringling Bros.