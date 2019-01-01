About Billie Carn

Billie Carn is the founder of The Crazy Ones, where she uses her research of interviewing disruptive innovative different thinkers

to help individuals and companies unleash their "crazy," which she defines as . . . "comfort zone challenging innovative different thinking + courage to pursue the impossible + living a life true to you." Carn holds a master's degree in nnovation, creativity and leadership from the Cass Business School, in London. She is a Huffington Post contributor.

