Blaine Vess

Blaine Vess

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of StudyMode

About Blaine Vess

Blaine Vess is the co-founder and CEO of StudyMode, a world traveler and a consummate risk taker. He originally created StudyMode as a resource for his friends and classmates to share content during his freshman year of college. Two days in and fifteen uploaded essays later, Vess realized he was on to something. Recognizing the value of this untapped resource, he honed his programming skills and guided StudyMode from a dorm room project to a network of sites that now reach millions of students across the globe. His goal now is to help students and teachers understand and embrace the changing role of technology in education.