My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Blake Marggraff

Blake Marggraff

Guest Writer
CEO of Epharmix

About Blake Marggraff

Blake Marggraff is CEO of Epharmix. Epharmix is at the intersection of medicine and consumer technology, offering interventions that use automated phone calls or text messages that help medical personnel manage patients’ conditions while collecting disease-specific data. Review the latest research and see how Epharmix is advancing the standard of care for digital health, in the EpxResearch ebook.