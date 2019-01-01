About Bob Ellis
Bob Ellis is an ecommerce entrepreneur and founder of Bavarian Clockworks, an online store that sells authentic German Black Forest cuckoo clocks. He has been a small business entrepreneur for more than 20 years.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.