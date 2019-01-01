Robert Glazer

Robert (Bob) Glazer is the founder and managing director of Acceleration Partners, the founder and chairman of BrandCycle and author of the book, Performance Partnerships. He has extensive experience in the consumer, ecommerce, retail, online marketing and ad-tech industries and has partnered with brands such as Adidas, ModCloth, Reebok, Target, Gymboree, and Warby Parker. He writes inspirational Friday Forward posts each week at www.fridayfwd.com.