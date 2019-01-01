About Bob Kulhan

Bob Kulhan is an adjunct professor of business administration for The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, as well as a guest professor at Columbia Business School and UCLA Anderson School of Management. He also is the CEO of Business Improvisations, which develops experiential learning programs for businesses. For 21 years, Kulhan has performed and taught improvisation internationally. His consulting and teaching work focuses on leadership, influence and managerial improvisation.