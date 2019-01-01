My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bob La Loggia

Bob La Loggia

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, AppointmentPlus

About Bob La Loggia

Bob La Loggia is the founder and CEO of AppointmentPlus, a fast-growing SaaS business specializing in software for online appointment scheduling across industries. His company has won a number of awards, including CareerBuilder’s Best Places to Work award. La Loggia is a serial entrepreneur who’s passionate about his business and helping Arizona develop a world-class startup ecosystem.