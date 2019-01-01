Bob La Loggia is the founder and CEO of AppointmentPlus, a fast-growing SaaS business specializing in software for online appointment scheduling across industries. His company has won a number of awards, including CareerBuilder’s Best Places to Work award. La Loggia is a serial entrepreneur who’s passionate about his business and helping Arizona develop a world-class startup ecosystem.
