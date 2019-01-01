My Queue

Bob Summers

Guest Writer
Founder of CallJoy

About Bob Summers

Bob Summers is the founder of CallJoy, which was built within Area 120, Google’s internal incubator for experimental ideas. CallJoy is an easy-to-use cloud-based phone agent that enables small business owners to delight customers.