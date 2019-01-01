Dr. Bob Wright, Ed.D., M.S.W., M.A., is the CEO of Wright, a Fortune 100 consulting organization bringing together the best of neuroscience research, social and emotional intelligence, and developmental psychology to help corporate leaders and entrepreneurs across the country build and grow their businesses. Wright is the author of several leadership books including the winner of the 2013 Nautilus Silver Award,“Transformed! The Science of Spectacular Living. He holds a master’s degrees in communications and clinical social work, and a doctoral degree in education with a focus on human performance and leadership.