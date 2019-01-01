My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bob Wright

Bob Wright

Guest Writer
CEO of Wright, a Fortune 100 consulting organization

About Bob Wright

Dr. Bob Wright, Ed.D., M.S.W., M.A., is the CEO of Wright, a Fortune 100 consulting organization bringing together the best of neuroscience research, social and emotional intelligence, and developmental psychology to help corporate leaders and entrepreneurs across the country build and grow their businesses. Wright is the author of several leadership books including the winner of the 2013 Nautilus Silver Award,“Transformed! The Science of Spectacular Living. He holds a master’s degrees in communications and clinical social work, and a doctoral degree in education with a focus on human performance and leadership.