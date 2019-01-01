Boe Hartman is the CIO of GS Bank, including Marcus by Goldman Sachs, which offers personal loans, online savings accounts and certificates of deposits. Prior to joining the firm, Boe spent 13 years at CapitalOne and most recently served as chief information officer at Barclaycard, where he was accountable for leading the technology and aligned change communities that supported Barclaycard globally, with responsibility for managing billions of transactions across Barclaycard’s financial products.
