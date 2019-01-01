Keep Your Money!

Taxpayer champion and enrolled agent Bonnie Lee puts the IRS under the microscope and uncovers proven methods, and surprisingly simple strategies to minimize your taxable income, maximize deductions, and, ultimately add thousands back to your business' bottom line!

Do you owe an insurmountable sum to the IRS? Pay pennies on the dollar. Secret formula the IRS uses to determine an acceptable offer is revealed Page 246

Save tax dollars simply by reorganizing your workspace Page 17

Stuff tax dollars back into your pocket by fixing errors on your balance sheetPage 50

Eat tax-free! Some meal expenses are 100 % deductible. Find out what qualifies Page 56

Got a great hobby you're turning into a bona fide business? Deduct the losses by following these guidelines Page 99

Is your home office a red flag? Page 107

You inherited Grandma's house. Do you have to pay taxes on it? Page 121

Can you write off your clothing? Page 133

Under IRS audit? Learn "audit speak" to deal effectively with the IRS Page 215

What is an Enrolled Agent?

A federally-authorized tax practitioner who has technical expertise in the field of taxation and who is empowered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to represent taxpayers before all administrative levels of the Internal Revenue Service for audits, collections, and appeals.