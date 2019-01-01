My Queue

Brad Feld

Brad Feld

Guest Writer
Co-founder of Foundry Group and TechStars

About Brad Feld

Brad Feld is co-founder of Foundry Group, a Boulder, Colo.-based venture-capital firm, and TechStars, a startup accelerator. He is a recipient of the 2017 Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medal for Growth & Innovation.