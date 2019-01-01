About Brad Heidemann

Brad has the unusual distinction of having had three careers prior to founding Tahzoo. He began his career in the display department at Nordstrom when they had seven stores. From there he rose to hold various leadership positions; playing an important role in delivering the customer service that would make Nordstrom a household name. Seeking a new challenge he moved to Microsoft where he learned how to leverage technology to achieve business goals. His third career started with Ascentium, a leading marketing agency; here he absorbed how to build brands and market products. Tahzoo is the culmination of these three careers: a passion for great customer experiences, the technology to enable their delivery, and the marketing insight to craft them.