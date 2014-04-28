There are no Videos in your queue.
Brandon Turner
VIP Contributor
Real Estate Investor and Co-host of the BiggerPockets Podcast!
About Brandon Turner
Brandon Turner is a real estate entrepreneur and the VP of Growth at BiggerPockets.com, one of the web’s largest real estate investing communities. He is also the author of The Book on Rental Property Investing, The Book on Investing in Real Estate with No (and Low) Money Down and several other books. Buying his first home at the age of 21, Turner quickly grew his real estate portfolio to over 40 units using a variety of creative finance methods. He and his wife Heather live in Grays Harbor, Wash.
