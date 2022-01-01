Signing out of account, Standby...
Brendan Flanagan
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Democratic Political Advisor
Brendan Flanagan has served as an advisor to Democratic candidates nationwide and is a former Obama for America staff member.
Latest
Post-Covid, the Federal Government Must Remain Committed to Helping Businesses
After showing a promising commitment to businesses throughout the pandemic, the government is now doubling down on damaging tariffs against China.
Después de Covid, el gobierno federal debe seguir comprometido con ayudar a las empresas
Después de mostrar un compromiso prometedor con las empresas durante la pandemia, el gobierno ahora está duplicando los aranceles perjudiciales contra China.