Brent Dykes

Guest Writer
Author, Data Storyteller, Analytics Evangelist at Adobe

About Brent Dykes

Brent Dykes is responsible for guiding the vision of Adobe’s analytics solutions. With more than 15 years of enterprise analytics and digital marketing experience, he has brought a wealth of knowledge and practical skills to some of the biggest brands in the world including Microsoft, Sony, Dell, Comcast, and Nike, among many others. Dykes is also a published author, including his first book Web Analytics Action Hero and follow-up ebook, Web Analytics Kick Start Guide. He resides in Lehi, Utah.