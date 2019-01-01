About Brent Dykes

Brent Dykes is responsible for guiding the vision of Adobe’s analytics solutions. With more than 15 years of enterprise analytics and digital marketing experience, he has brought a wealth of knowledge and practical skills to some of the biggest brands in the world including Microsoft, Sony, Dell, Comcast, and Nike, among many others. Dykes is also a published author, including his first book Web Analytics Action Hero and follow-up ebook, Web Analytics Kick Start Guide. He resides in Lehi, Utah.