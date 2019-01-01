About Brent Freeman
Brent Freeman is the founder and president of Stealth Venture Labs, an early-stage venture lab based in Los Angeles and San Francisco that focuses on incubating and accelerating ecommerce businesses using operational expertise, data science, digital marketing systems and compelling business models. Brent is also an entrepreneur-in-residence at Crosscut Ventures, a venture capital firm based in Los Angeles, where he advises on customer acquisition, digital marketing and consumer internet investments.