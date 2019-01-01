Brent Messenger serves as global head of community for Fiverr®, the world's largest marketplace for digital services. Messenger previously worked as a battleground state field director for Obama for America in 2008, widely recognized as the most forward-thinking, community-focused campaign in history. He then joined other Obama campaign leaders at community engagement consultancy 270 Strategies, where he worked as senior vice president with such brands as Airbnb, Lyft and SolarCity.