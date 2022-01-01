Brent Ritz

Brent Ritz

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chairman

Brent Ritz is the founder of UBER. At one point in time, Ritz maintained 16 qualifications and licenses, primarily in finance. Ritz has studied design, real estate, business administration and law.

https://www.uberrealestate.com/

Follow Brent Ritz on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Personal Growth

5 Ways to Open Your Mind and Feel No Fear

When you understand why things do or don't happen, you stand a better chance of repeating results.

Continue Reading
Crecimiento personal

5 formas de abrir la mente y no sentir miedo

Cuando comprende por qué suceden o no las cosas, tiene más posibilidades de repetir los resultados.

Continue Reading
Leadership

4 Ways to Be an Effective Leader and Drive Growth

How to keep ahead of the competition and stay on top of your game.

Continue Reading
Liderazgo

4 formas de ser un líder eficaz e impulsar el crecimiento

Cómo mantenerse por delante de la competencia y mantenerse en la cima de su juego.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like