Brett Derricott is a serial entrepreneur and an active angel investor. Built for Teams is an HR intelligence platform that helps business leaders understand, manage, and grow their human capital.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Brett Derricott is a serial entrepreneur and an active angel investor. Built for Teams is an HR intelligence platform that helps business leaders understand, manage, and grow their human capital.