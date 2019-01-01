My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Brett Derricott

Brett Derricott

Founder-CEO, Built For Teams

About Brett Derricott

Brett Derricott is a serial entrepreneur and an active angel investor. Built for Teams is an HR intelligence platform that helps business leaders understand, manage, and grow their human capital.