Guest Writer
General Manager, Jane Technologies, Inc.
Brian Geddes is a husband, father, pit bull aficionado and mindfulness enthusiast. He has worked in the finance and beer industries, and currently oversees the California and Arizona markets for Jane Technologies, Inc., an ecommerce partner for cannabis dispensaries.

Are California's 'Pot Deserts' About to Get Greener?
California regulators want to allow delivery to every jurisdiction in the state, regardless of local ruling.
5 min read
The Bright Future of Cannabis Retail
The regulatory hassles of doing anything in the marijuana business is giving startups an opening that bigger, more risk averse companies dare not enter.
8 min read
Cannabis Culture Is Fast Becoming Corporate Culture
For generations marijuana was a cheerfully outlaw industry and a passionate cause. The accomplishments of those pioneers deserve respect from the people rushing in now hoping to get rich.
5 min read
