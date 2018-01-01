Brian Geddes

News and Trends
Are California's 'Pot Deserts' About to Get Greener?
California regulators want to allow delivery to every jurisdiction in the state, regardless of local ruling.
Legal Marijuana
The Bright Future of Cannabis Retail
The regulatory hassles of doing anything in the marijuana business is giving startups an opening that bigger, more risk averse companies dare not enter.
Corporate Culture
Cannabis Culture Is Fast Becoming Corporate Culture
For generations marijuana was a cheerfully outlaw industry and a passionate cause. The accomplishments of those pioneers deserve respect from the people rushing in now hoping to get rich.