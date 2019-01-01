My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Brian O'Connor

Brian O'Connor

Guest Writer

About Brian O'Connor

Brian O’Connor is the award-winning, nationally syndicated  "Funny Money" personal finance columnist for the Detroit News, and author of The $1,000 Challenge: How One Family Slashed Its Budget Without Moving Under a Bridge or Living on Government Cheese, from Portfolio-Penguin. In addition to positive reviews, The $1,000 Challenge was named Best Money Management Book of the Year by The Institute for Financial Literacy. A 2001 Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business at Columbia University, O'Connor also was the founding managing editor of Bankrate.com.