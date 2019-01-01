Brian O’Connor is the award-winning, nationally syndicated "Funny Money" personal finance columnist for the Detroit News, and author of The $1,000 Challenge: How One Family Slashed Its Budget Without Moving Under a Bridge or Living on Government Cheese, from Portfolio-Penguin. In addition to positive reviews, The $1,000 Challenge was named Best Money Management Book of the Year by The Institute for Financial Literacy. A 2001 Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business at Columbia University, O'Connor also was the founding managing editor of Bankrate.com.
