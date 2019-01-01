Brian Sooy is the founder and design director of Aespire®, a design and marketing communications agency that helps nonprofits, foundations and social purpose organizations communicate with clarity. He regularly speaks and consults with professionals and leaders from mission-driven organizations, advising them on positioning, marketing, and communications principles that help them connect their purpose and mission with their audience. He is an entrepreneur, volunteer, donor, nonprofit board member, and the author of "Raise Your Voice: A Cause Manifesto," available exclusively on Amazon.