My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Moran Cerf and Brian Uzzi

Moran Cerf and Brian Uzzi

Guest Writer
Professors at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University

About Moran Cerf and Brian Uzzi

Brian Uzzi is a professor at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a globally recognized scientist and speaker on leadership, social networks and new media.  Professor Uzzi is a co-lead for Kellogg’s annual Computational Social Science Summit with the next summit planned for June 2016.  Dr. Moran Cerf is a professor of neuroscience and business at Kellogg School of Management.