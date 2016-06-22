My Queue

Brian Uzzi

Guest Writer
Professor, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University

About Brian Uzzi

Brian Uzzi is a professor at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a globally recognized scientist and speaker on leadership, social networks and new media.  Professor Uzzi was a co-chair for Kellogg’s 2nd annual International Computational Social Science Summit on June 22-26, 2016.  

 