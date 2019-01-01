About Brit Morin
Brit Morin is the founder and CEO of media and commerce company Brit + Co. Prior to founding Brit + Co in late 2011, Morin worked for Google and Apple. She has been granted numerous awards, including Adweek’s Creative 100.
