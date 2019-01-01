Britt Wray is a science radio producer and host whose work is regularly featured on CBC Radio 1 and Radio 3 at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and has appeared on WNYC's Studio 360. Britt is also a PhD candidate at the University of Copenhagen, where she researches science communication and synthetic biology. More about Britt can be found at brittwray.com.
