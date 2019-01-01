About Brittany VanBibber and Justin Snyder

Brittany VanBibber and Justin Snyder are seniors at New York University where they’re studying journalism at the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. VanBibber is studying print journalism and economics. Snyder is also studying print (and web) reporting, as well as film and game design. Both are eyeing graduation and aiming to continue working and living in New York City. Follow them on twitter at @BritVanB and @Justin__Snyder.