My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Brittany VanBibber and Justin Snyder

Brittany VanBibber and Justin Snyder

About Brittany VanBibber and Justin Snyder

Brittany VanBibber and Justin Snyder are seniors at New York University where they’re studying journalism at the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. VanBibber is studying print journalism and economics. Snyder is also studying print (and web) reporting, as well as film and game design. Both are eyeing graduation and aiming to continue working and living in New York City. Follow them on twitter at @BritVanB and @Justin__Snyder.