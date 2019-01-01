My Queue

Brittney Castro

Brittney Castro

VIP Contributor
Founder and CEO of Financially Wise Women
Entrepreneur | Ask an Expert
Talk with Brittney Castro now!
Brittney Castro, CFP®, AAMS®, CRPC® is the founder and CEO of Financially Wise Inc., a Los Angeles-based financial planning firm whose mission is to teach individuals and couples the art of managing their money the fun and simple way.

After years of working in the corporate world of financial planning, Brittney realized she wanted to work with clients the same way she talks about money with her friends–in a fun, personal, compassionate, relatable and nonjudgmental way. That is why she created Financially Wise, Inc. in 2013 as a financial planning firm with services ranging from fee-only financial planning, online money courses, financial wellness workshops, speaking engagements and brand partnerships. Brittney has become a well-known financial expert and a go-to resource for national media outlets.

30-minute session

$175

A power-packed conversation aimed at getting you efficient and effective solutions.

60-minute session

$350

Take a deep dive to learn big picture strategies and precision planning to help you achieve your goals.

About Brittney Castro

Brittney Castro is the founder and CEO of Financially Wise Women, a Los Angeles-based financial planning firm whose mission is to teach women and couples in their 30s and 40s the art of managing their money the fun and simple way.

Areas of Expertise

Starting a Business
Understanding Business Financials
Marketing
Business and Personal Finance
Work-Life Balance
Growing Brand Recognition
Getting Paid Speaking
Getting Paid Brand Partnerships
Getting National Media Recognition
Building the Dream Team