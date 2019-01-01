Brittney Castro, CFP®, AAMS®, CRPC® is the founder and CEO of Financially Wise Inc., a Los Angeles-based financial planning firm whose mission is to teach individuals and couples the art of managing their money the fun and simple way.





After years of working in the corporate world of financial planning, Brittney realized she wanted to work with clients the same way she talks about money with her friends–in a fun, personal, compassionate, relatable and nonjudgmental way. That is why she created Financially Wise, Inc. in 2013 as a financial planning firm with services ranging from fee-only financial planning, online money courses, financial wellness workshops, speaking engagements and brand partnerships. Brittney has become a well-known financial expert and a go-to resource for national media outlets.