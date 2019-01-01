My Queue

Brock Blake

Brock Blake

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Lendio

About Brock Blake

Brock Blake's passion is to make small business lending simple for the 30 million Main Street businesses across the USA. He has led Lendio to become #34 in Inc.'s 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies. At age 24, Brock was recognized by Utah Business Magazine as one of the Top 40 Under 40 business executives in Utah. In 2006, the Utah Technology Council named him Utah's Emerging Executive of the Year. He's also been included on vSpring Capital's v100 Top Entrepreneur's list five times in the last six years. Brock's most important accomplishments come from being a husband and father of three.