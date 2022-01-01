Brooke Wenig

Brooke Wenig

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Machine Learning Practice Lead at Databricks

Brooke Wenig is a machine-learning practice lead at Databricks, the data and AI company. She leads a team of data scientists who develop large-scale machine learning pipelines for customers and teaches courses on distributed machine-learning best practices.

Technology

5 Indispensable Skills for Data Scientists

With the demand for data scientists skyrocketing, here are a few key business and technical skills to master that will help you stand out.

Tecnología

5 habilidades indispensables para los científicos de datos

Con la demanda de científicos de datos en aumento, aquí hay algunas habilidades comerciales y técnicas clave que debe dominar y que lo ayudarán a destacarse.

