About Brother
Brother is a leader in the development and manufacturing of technologies in the printing, scanning, labelling, sewing and crafting industries for home, SME and Corporate markets. A trusted brand worldwide that believes in the “Customer First” approach in all aspect of our business, Brother has continuously met the varied needs of our customers through our comprehensive range of technology solutions. Key products include printers and multi-function centres, fax machines, labellers and label printers, and a wide range of sewing, embroidery and craft machines.